Further Appeal For Those Involved To Come Forward In Palmerston North Homicide

Police investigating the murder of a Palmerston North man, Hori Gage, on Sunday 6 August are again urging those with information to come forward.

We are now able to report that alongside Mr Gage’s young children, his partner, Amythest, was also present in the vehicle when he was shot and killed.

Amethyst and her 11-year-old son attempted to defend Mr Gage during the incident, and had a firearm aimed at them while the offender escaped in a Nissan teana with the registration HLQ924.

Police know this vehicle travelled in convoy with two other vehicles before it was set on fire on Aranui Road and burnt out.

Those two vehicles, a Silver SsangYong Rexton and a Silver Subaru Legacy Station Wagon, have been identified and recovered by Police for forensic examination.

Police would like to speak to anyone that saw these vehicles in the Aranui Road and Gillespie’s Line area around the time of the murder, that has not yet been in touch.

Mr Gage was ambushed by those responsible whilst sitting in the front seat of his car - he was vulnerable and unable to defend himself.

Police are committed to holding those involved in this horrific crime accountable for their actions.

