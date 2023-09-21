Police Reminding The Public To Play It Safe On The Water After Incident At Petone Beach
Kyle Smith, Police Maritime Team:
Police are
reminding the public to play it safe when out on the water
after
two men had to be rescued after their kayak capsized off Petone beach.
Police received a report just after 1pm on Wednesday 20th September of two
men who appeared to be struggling in the water in a strong 30knots (56km/hr)
northerly wind. The men had gone fishing in a twin kayak.
When the men were approximately two
hundred metres offshore the waves began
to increase in size and the men decided to turn back, however upon turning,
the kayak capsized.
According to observers
on shore who called Police the men, who were both
wearing life jackets, subsequently lost their paddles, fishing rods, and
clung to the side of the kayak.
Police Dive
squad members responded along with the Maritime Unit
police
launch. The divers swam out towards the men from shore while the police boat
approached from the other direction pulling the men and kayak from the water,
both of whom were very cold.
Thankfully these kayakers were
rescued safely but it is a timely reminder
around the importance of wearing lifejackets, having some form of
communications on you (such as a cell phone in a sealed plastic bag), and
only head out in suitable weather conditions.
Maritime NZ recommends watercraft
users undertake courses such as those
available through Coastguard to help them prepare for being on the water.
Advice is also available at www.saferboating.org.nz
The
AdventureSmart website provides safety information for a
vast range of
activities, including the three safety codes – the Water Safety Code, the
Boating Safety Code, the Land Safety Code.