Police Reminding The Public To Play It Safe On The Water After Incident At Petone Beach

Kyle Smith, Police Maritime Team:

Police are reminding the public to play it safe when out on the water after

two men had to be rescued after their kayak capsized off Petone beach.

Police received a report just after 1pm on Wednesday 20th September of two

men who appeared to be struggling in the water in a strong 30knots (56km/hr)

northerly wind. The men had gone fishing in a twin kayak.

When the men were approximately two hundred metres offshore the waves began

to increase in size and the men decided to turn back, however upon turning,

the kayak capsized.

According to observers on shore who called Police the men, who were both

wearing life jackets, subsequently lost their paddles, fishing rods, and

clung to the side of the kayak.

Police Dive squad members responded along with the Maritime Unit police

launch. The divers swam out towards the men from shore while the police boat

approached from the other direction pulling the men and kayak from the water,

both of whom were very cold.

Thankfully these kayakers were rescued safely but it is a timely reminder

around the importance of wearing lifejackets, having some form of

communications on you (such as a cell phone in a sealed plastic bag), and

only head out in suitable weather conditions.

Maritime NZ recommends watercraft users undertake courses such as those

available through Coastguard to help them prepare for being on the water.

Advice is also available at www.saferboating.org.nz

The AdventureSmart website provides safety information for a vast range of

activities, including the three safety codes – the Water Safety Code, the

Boating Safety Code, the Land Safety Code.

