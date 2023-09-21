Serious Crash – Upper Hutt

Police are in attendance after a serious crash in Upper Hutt this morning.

Police were called to Tawai Street at about 530am after a pedestrian was a struck by a vehicle.

The driver stopped immediately and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

The pedestrian has been taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating and are currently carrying out a scene examination on Tawai Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible as it is expected to take some time and the road is currently closed.

Diversions are in place but there will be delays.

© Scoop Media

