Serious Crash – Upper Hutt
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 9:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance after a serious crash in Upper
Hutt this morning.
Police were called to Tawai Street
at about 530am after a pedestrian was a struck by a
vehicle.
The driver stopped immediately and is
assisting Police with our enquiries.
The pedestrian
has been taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating
and are currently carrying out a scene examination on Tawai
Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if
possible as it is expected to take some time and the road is
currently closed.
Diversions are in place but there
will be
delays.
