Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Care In Custody Of Young Person

Canterbury Police accept the IPCA’s findings that the use of force in the arrest of a 14-year-old girl, Z, was justified, and that while her care was generally appropriate, she should have been given an opportunity to shower.

It is regrettable that Z was not afforded this opportunity and a subsequent Police investigation found that her custody evaluation was not completed to a satisfactory level.

Custody Officer C and the Custody Supervisor have been spoken to and have taken onboard learnings from this incident.

The Christchurch custody suite has also taken steps to ensure they are better able to meet the needs of detainees.

As a result, Police have addressed the expectations and their obligations to individuals in the custody suite with staff to ensure adequate care is provided.

