Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Care In Custody Of Young Person
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Police accept the IPCA’s findings that the
use of force in the arrest of a 14-year-old girl, Z, was
justified, and that while her care was generally
appropriate, she should have been given an opportunity to
shower.
It is regrettable that Z was not afforded this
opportunity and a subsequent Police investigation found that
her custody evaluation was not completed to a satisfactory
level.
Custody Officer C and the Custody Supervisor
have been spoken to and have taken onboard learnings from
this incident.
The Christchurch custody suite has also
taken steps to ensure they are better able to meet the needs
of detainees.
As a result, Police have addressed the
expectations and their obligations to individuals in the
custody suite with staff to ensure adequate care is
provided.
