Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Chapter Confirmed For Old Marlborough Clubs Building

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The old Marlborough Clubs building on Russell Terrace in Blenheim’s CBD is to be demolished, it was confirmed at today’s full Council meeting.

In May 2017, Council purchased the 1700m2 site for $1.33M from the Clubs of Marlborough, who benefited from the cash injection at the time. The land, located at 6 Russell Terrace, included the building and 15 car parks. The value of the site has increased significantly since then, according to a local independent valuation.

Deputy Mayor David Croad, who holds the property and development portfolio, said the land had always been viewed as having strategic development opportunities, being central and next door to the Marlborough Events Centre and ASB Theatre. Despite Council working proactively with several commercial organisations and potential developers who had expressed interest in the site since its purchase, none had been able to realise their aspirations, he said.

Significant fit-out costs to upgrade and convert the old building for potential lessees had proved prohibitive, Clr Croad said. “This combined with zoning challenges, market complexities and changes to industry demands due to Covid-19 have all impacted Council’s ability to lease the site,” he said.

At the meeting Councillor Gerald Hope harked back to the history of the Ian Athfield-designed building which was once a “meeting place for business professionals”. He made special note of the kauri trusses from the old St Andrews Church, once on the site, used in the building’s construction and hoped they would be saved. Council staff have confirmed that they are in discussions with St Andrews Church about this.

“Unfortunately, the old building has deteriorated over time and become a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour. There are security measures in place to ensure public safety and security patrols are undertaken daily,” said Clr Croad.

“The site continues to have great potential as a hotel or residential development, amongst other possible uses, which would create wider and ongoing economic benefits for Blenheim and Marlborough. Clearing the site will better allow its potential to be realised,” he said.

“We must have respect for the history, but we also need to focus on the future and what is the right use of this site now for the betterment of Marlborough in the longer term,” Clr Croad said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 