Final Chapter Confirmed For Old Marlborough Clubs Building

The old Marlborough Clubs building on Russell Terrace in Blenheim’s CBD is to be demolished, it was confirmed at today’s full Council meeting.

In May 2017, Council purchased the 1700m2 site for $1.33M from the Clubs of Marlborough, who benefited from the cash injection at the time. The land, located at 6 Russell Terrace, included the building and 15 car parks. The value of the site has increased significantly since then, according to a local independent valuation.

Deputy Mayor David Croad, who holds the property and development portfolio, said the land had always been viewed as having strategic development opportunities, being central and next door to the Marlborough Events Centre and ASB Theatre. Despite Council working proactively with several commercial organisations and potential developers who had expressed interest in the site since its purchase, none had been able to realise their aspirations, he said.

Significant fit-out costs to upgrade and convert the old building for potential lessees had proved prohibitive, Clr Croad said. “This combined with zoning challenges, market complexities and changes to industry demands due to Covid-19 have all impacted Council’s ability to lease the site,” he said.

At the meeting Councillor Gerald Hope harked back to the history of the Ian Athfield-designed building which was once a “meeting place for business professionals”. He made special note of the kauri trusses from the old St Andrews Church, once on the site, used in the building’s construction and hoped they would be saved. Council staff have confirmed that they are in discussions with St Andrews Church about this.

“Unfortunately, the old building has deteriorated over time and become a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour. There are security measures in place to ensure public safety and security patrols are undertaken daily,” said Clr Croad.

“The site continues to have great potential as a hotel or residential development, amongst other possible uses, which would create wider and ongoing economic benefits for Blenheim and Marlborough. Clearing the site will better allow its potential to be realised,” he said.

“We must have respect for the history, but we also need to focus on the future and what is the right use of this site now for the betterment of Marlborough in the longer term,” Clr Croad said.

