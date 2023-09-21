Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To Death Of Chance Aipolani-Nielson

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Boston Wilson today in the Auckland High Court for the murder of 10-month-old Chance Aipolani-Nielson, who died in December 2021.

This was a senseless act of violence and our thoughts are with Chance’s whānau today as they continue to mourn his life.

While nothing will bring back Chance, nor ease the pain of not being able to see him grow up, I hope today's sentencing will bring some level of comfort to his loved ones.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole Operation Angora investigation team for their professionalism and diligence in what has been a very difficult case.

© Scoop Media

