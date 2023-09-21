Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To Death Of Chance Aipolani-Nielson
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the sentencing of Boston Wilson today
in the Auckland High Court for the murder of 10-month-old
Chance Aipolani-Nielson, who died in December
2021.
This was a senseless act of violence and our
thoughts are with Chance’s whānau today as they continue
to mourn his life.
While nothing will bring back
Chance, nor ease the pain of not being able to see him grow
up, I hope today's sentencing will bring some level of
comfort to his loved ones.
I would also like to take
this opportunity to thank the whole Operation Angora
investigation team for their professionalism and diligence
in what has been a very difficult
case.
