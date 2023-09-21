Charges Laid In Relation To Spate Of Commercial Burglaries In Huntly And Hamilton
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have laid charges in relation to a recent
spate of burglaries of commercial premises in Huntly and
Hamilton, where an angle grinder and tools were used to gain
entry to stores.
This was an organised operation
whereby the offenders have used angle grinders and, if
unsuccessful, vehicles to access the stores.
The
offenders specifically targeted cigarettes and tobacco
products with a large volume of vape products stolen, as
well as expensive liquor.
Four youths have been
charged in relation to these burglaries and are scheduled to
appear in Hamilton Youth Court next week.
A
significant amount of stolen property has also been
recovered, including more than 200 packets of cigarettes,
eight packets of tobacco, and 320 unopened vape packs, as
well as liquor.
A 35-year-old woman has also been
charged with receiving stolen property and is scheduled to
appear in Hamilton District Court on 27
September.
