Charges Laid In Relation To Spate Of Commercial Burglaries In Huntly And Hamilton

Waikato Police have laid charges in relation to a recent spate of burglaries of commercial premises in Huntly and Hamilton, where an angle grinder and tools were used to gain entry to stores.

This was an organised operation whereby the offenders have used angle grinders and, if unsuccessful, vehicles to access the stores.

The offenders specifically targeted cigarettes and tobacco products with a large volume of vape products stolen, as well as expensive liquor.

Four youths have been charged in relation to these burglaries and are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court next week.

A significant amount of stolen property has also been recovered, including more than 200 packets of cigarettes, eight packets of tobacco, and 320 unopened vape packs, as well as liquor.

A 35-year-old woman has also been charged with receiving stolen property and is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on 27 September.

