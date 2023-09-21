Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rangaikura School Band Wins National Music Competition For Fourth Year Running

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Rockshop Bandquest

New Zealand's Young Musicians Shine in the 13th Annual Rockshop Bandquest Competition: Media Release: Rockshop Bandquest 2023 National Final Results

It's clear that age is no barrier to musical talent, as proven by the fantastic musicians from Primary and Intermediate schools who have wowed audiences across the nation in the 13th annual Rockshop Bandquest competition.

Powered by Rockshop - the programme is run by RQP (Rockquest Promotions), who are also known for their successful music and performing arts youth events - Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and Showquest. For the first time in 2023, Rockshop Bandquest was presented by The Wright Family Foundation.

The platform works as a space to host the next generation of contemporary musicians as they step on stage and perform. In its biggest year ever, the programme attracted entries from over 280 bands from around the country.

WHYPHY from Rangikura School have taken out the top spot. The 10 piece performed “Where Have You Been” by Rhianna, “Only Girl In The World” by Rhianna, and “Fall In Love” by Sammy Johnson. This is the fourth year in a row Rangikura School has taken out the top spot in Rockshop Bandquest. This year the school also placed second nationally in Showquest, New Zealand's biggest performing arts competition.

LINE UP; Taniane Lemafua (Vocals), Emaia-Lei Ah-Hoi Tiatia (Vocals), Jahvis Cheung (Vocals), Desire Waara (Vocals), Bella Ford (Percussion), Horona Obeda (Drums), James La Mai (Bass), Andrew Luapo (Keyboard), Kayden Hayman (Keyboard), Shayla Akavi (Guitar)

About the winning band, National Final judge Rikki Reid said: “The first thing I noticed was how tight every single member of the band was. Everyone was well on their way to being a master of their chosen instrument. Secondly, everything from the performance, to the stage layout/position, to the arrangement of the songs were thought about. It was a very engaging performance which also sounded so tight and beyond their years. A very bright future in music ahead if these musicians move along together.”

Hamish Jackson of The Rockshop, key sponsor for the program, highlights the positive and long-term impact of creative initiatives like Rockshop Bandquest, saying: “The benefits of joining a music community as a young musician are immeasurable. It's a safe space to learn, grow, and gain confidence in their musical abilities. Supporting youth in their musical journey not only creates a vibrant music community but also enriches the cultural landscape of New Zealand.”

About Rockshop Bandquest, past participant Nat Hutton (of Aotearoa Music Award, Rolling Stone NZ, and Silver Scroll nominated act ‘There’s A Tuesday’) said: “I can speak from personal experience when I say that Rockshop Bandquest, and further on Smokefreerockquest provided me with many future opportunities. It helped me meet new friends, musical contacts and strengthen my craft as a young writer and performer. It’s a great opportunity to perform to a crowd of like minded people in a way that was fun, supportive and inclusive.”

• 1st Place (winning $3000 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): WHYPHY from Rangikura School (Wellington)
• 2nd Place (winning $1000 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): Shades On from Holy Cross School Papatoetoe (Manukau)
• 3rd Place (winning $500 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): Carnival Cops from Berkley Normal Middle School (Waikato)
• Wright the Best Original Song Award (winning $200 for their school’s music department): Ampt Up from Napier Intermediate (Hawkes Bay)
• Best Keyboard player Award: Jackson from Hazy Days, Kamo Intermediate (Online Region)
• Rocking Drummer Award: Harvey Connor from Tempo, Waimea Intermediate (Nelson)
• Rock-Solid Bassist Award: Amelie Pilot-Rowsell from Pyramid Scheme, Te Atatu Intermediate (Auckland)
• “Killer” Guitarist Award: Alex from Synchronicity, Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate (Canterbury)
• Rockstar Styles Award: Shades On from Holy Cross School Papatoetoe (Manukau)
• Musicianship Award: Olivia Pinkney from Wildfire, Kapakapanui School (Manawatu)
• Best Vocalist Award: Taniane Lemafua, Emaia-Lei Ah-Hoi Tiatia, Jahvis Cheung and Desire Waara from WHYPHY, Rangikura School (Wellington)

This year over 280 bands from around the country have entered Rockshop Bandquest, presented by the Wright Family Foundation, performing in venues across three events in Christchurch, five events in Auckland, and one event in the regions of Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Tairawhiti, Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Otago, Nelson.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rockshop Bandquest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 