Rangaikura School Band Wins National Music Competition For Fourth Year Running

New Zealand's Young Musicians Shine in the 13th Annual Rockshop Bandquest Competition: Media Release: Rockshop Bandquest 2023 National Final Results

It's clear that age is no barrier to musical talent, as proven by the fantastic musicians from Primary and Intermediate schools who have wowed audiences across the nation in the 13th annual Rockshop Bandquest competition.

Powered by Rockshop - the programme is run by RQP (Rockquest Promotions), who are also known for their successful music and performing arts youth events - Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and Showquest. For the first time in 2023, Rockshop Bandquest was presented by The Wright Family Foundation.

The platform works as a space to host the next generation of contemporary musicians as they step on stage and perform. In its biggest year ever, the programme attracted entries from over 280 bands from around the country.

WHYPHY from Rangikura School have taken out the top spot. The 10 piece performed “Where Have You Been” by Rhianna, “Only Girl In The World” by Rhianna, and “Fall In Love” by Sammy Johnson. This is the fourth year in a row Rangikura School has taken out the top spot in Rockshop Bandquest. This year the school also placed second nationally in Showquest, New Zealand's biggest performing arts competition.

LINE UP; Taniane Lemafua (Vocals), Emaia-Lei Ah-Hoi Tiatia (Vocals), Jahvis Cheung (Vocals), Desire Waara (Vocals), Bella Ford (Percussion), Horona Obeda (Drums), James La Mai (Bass), Andrew Luapo (Keyboard), Kayden Hayman (Keyboard), Shayla Akavi (Guitar)

About the winning band, National Final judge Rikki Reid said: “The first thing I noticed was how tight every single member of the band was. Everyone was well on their way to being a master of their chosen instrument. Secondly, everything from the performance, to the stage layout/position, to the arrangement of the songs were thought about. It was a very engaging performance which also sounded so tight and beyond their years. A very bright future in music ahead if these musicians move along together.”

Hamish Jackson of The Rockshop, key sponsor for the program, highlights the positive and long-term impact of creative initiatives like Rockshop Bandquest, saying: “The benefits of joining a music community as a young musician are immeasurable. It's a safe space to learn, grow, and gain confidence in their musical abilities. Supporting youth in their musical journey not only creates a vibrant music community but also enriches the cultural landscape of New Zealand.”

About Rockshop Bandquest, past participant Nat Hutton (of Aotearoa Music Award, Rolling Stone NZ, and Silver Scroll nominated act ‘There’s A Tuesday’) said: “I can speak from personal experience when I say that Rockshop Bandquest, and further on Smokefreerockquest provided me with many future opportunities. It helped me meet new friends, musical contacts and strengthen my craft as a young writer and performer. It’s a great opportunity to perform to a crowd of like minded people in a way that was fun, supportive and inclusive.”

• 1st Place (winning $3000 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): WHYPHY from Rangikura School (Wellington)

• 2nd Place (winning $1000 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): Shades On from Holy Cross School Papatoetoe (Manukau)

• 3rd Place (winning $500 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): Carnival Cops from Berkley Normal Middle School (Waikato)

• Wright the Best Original Song Award (winning $200 for their school’s music department): Ampt Up from Napier Intermediate (Hawkes Bay)

• Best Keyboard player Award: Jackson from Hazy Days, Kamo Intermediate (Online Region)

• Rocking Drummer Award: Harvey Connor from Tempo, Waimea Intermediate (Nelson)

• Rock-Solid Bassist Award: Amelie Pilot-Rowsell from Pyramid Scheme, Te Atatu Intermediate (Auckland)

• “Killer” Guitarist Award: Alex from Synchronicity, Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate (Canterbury)

• Rockstar Styles Award: Shades On from Holy Cross School Papatoetoe (Manukau)

• Musicianship Award: Olivia Pinkney from Wildfire, Kapakapanui School (Manawatu)

• Best Vocalist Award: Taniane Lemafua, Emaia-Lei Ah-Hoi Tiatia, Jahvis Cheung and Desire Waara from WHYPHY, Rangikura School (Wellington)

This year over 280 bands from around the country have entered Rockshop Bandquest, presented by the Wright Family Foundation, performing in venues across three events in Christchurch, five events in Auckland, and one event in the regions of Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Tairawhiti, Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Otago, Nelson.

© Scoop Media

