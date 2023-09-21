Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wind, Torrential Rain Continues Over Te Waipounamu, Snow On Horizon

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 6:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

People planning their school holiday departures need to check in with the MetService forecasts and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s traffic and highways update to be on the safe side.

Four Te Waipounamu/ South Island highways are currently closed in Southland, Otago and South Canterbury – the Milford Sound highway (SH94), Te Tipua south-west of Mataura at the Titipua Stream Bridge (SH96), Makarora to Haast (SH6) and the Aoraki/Mt Cook highway (SH80).

  • SH6 south of Luggate to Cromwell is now open with Stop/Go at Mount Pisa Road with flooding and damage to power poles. Road users should expect delays.

On top of these wind and rain-related closures, spring snow, forecast to be heavy in some places, is making its way up the South Island from Friday into the weekend, says MetService.

Snow on the way

“The active weather front moving north up Te Waipounamu/the South Island continues to cause havoc, with 14 Severe Weather Warnings and Watches currently in place in Te Waipounamu/the South Island,” says MetService.

Snow is forecast from midday Friday from the Lindis Pass north across the alpine passes to Hanmer and the eastern side of the Lewis Pass over the weekend.

Lindis Pass, Cromwell to Omarama, SH8: Snow could be relatively light on the edge of the snow band.

Mackenzie basin and Burkes Pass, Fairlie to Lake Tekapo, SH8: This area could catch some heavy snow up to 30 cm from early Friday to 10 pm.

Mid Canterbury – Ashburton/ Methven: These areas could also catch some snow on Friday.

SH73 Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass, Central Canterbury: These passes could catch up to 25 cm of snow from midday Friday to the early evening.

East side of the Lewis Pass/ Hanmer area, SH7: This area could also catch snow on Friday.

Update on highway closures – south of Mataura, SH96

Rain and wind continues to have an impact upon state highways and local roads, with an additional closure this afternoon at Te Tipua south of Mataura, at the Titipua Stream Bridge (SH96).

Makarora to Haast significant slip, SH6 closed at Muddy Creek, likely to continue through the weekend

“SH6 between Makarora in Otago and Haast on the West Coast will remain closed today and overnight,” says Waka Kotahi System Manager Otago and Southland Robert Choveaux. “While our next update is midday Friday, we need to warn people that the closure is likely to last through this weekend. The risk is currently too high for crews to operate machinery safely around this slip site.”

The active and mobile slip which has closed SH6 north of Makarora at Muddy Creek, in Otago before 10 am today.

South Canterbury, Aoraki/Mt Cook SH80 remains closed, rain coming

Strong winds are still very challenging in South Canterbury today, reports Fire and Emergency. SH80 into Mt Cook/ Aoraki is likely to remain closed for the remainder of the day and overnight again tonight depending on weather conditions and the fire at Pukaki Downs. Rain is forecast to arrive around 10 pm.

  • Heavy rain is also spreading north into Canterbury and the Canterbury high country over the next 12 hours, ahead of the forecast snow.

People can check for updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/442855

Southland: surface flooding

People should restrict their trips around Southland given the amount of surface water and flooding. Highways South is managing flooding at a number of places on the state highway network:

- SH1 Bluff highway at Avon Road

- SH1 Bluff highway at Ocean Beach,

- SH1 Brydone

- SH1 Main St Gore at Broughton st intersection

- SH1/SH96 intersection south of Mataura

- SH6 Lumsden-Dipton highway north of Bell Road

- SH6 Kingston-Garston highway south of Kingston

- SH93 Kana St down to one lane due to flooding

- SH94 Croydon

- SH94 between Lumsden and Balfour

- SH94 Te Anau-Mossburn highway at Centre Hill

- SH95 Te Anau-Manapouri highway 4km from Te Anau

- SH96 Te Tipua Stream Bridge (SH96 now closed at this point)

- SH96 Dunsdale

- SH96 Winton-Hedgehope highway near Browns (see photo below)

Gore District, Southland: A state of emergency was declared this afternoon in Gore where flooding has overwhelmed the stormwater systems. Updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoreDC/

West Coast and Canterbury blowing in the wind

Strong winds are battering SH73 between Kumara Junction and Otira on the West Coast. People driving high-sided vehicles like campervans, anyone towing a caravan, boat or trailer and motorcyclists need to be aware that gusts of wind can destabilise them fast, says Mr Choveaux.

Milford Sound/Piopiotahi access – closed all day Thursday, overnight into Friday

SH94 into Milford Sound/ Piopiotahi is closed today due to a high avalanche risk associated with the torrential rain.

The Milford Road Alliance team reports that heavy rain is continuing (Thursday) at rates of 25mm/h. “A reopening tomorrow will be subject to physical inspection and any clearance of slips/ trees when safe to do so. Update on opening timing mid-morning Friday.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 