10.00am Update From QLDC Regarding State Of Emergency In Queenstown

Emergency services responded overnight to a severe weather event in Queenstown, which caused flooding and debris flows affecting isolated parts of town centre. The rain has now cleared and further assessments are underway.

The affected areas are limited to areas above the Queenstown town centre including Upper Brecon Street and Reavers Lane, Fryer Street and Hamilton Road.

The affected areas are set to be assessed by a geotechnical engineer supported by a drone operator to get a clearer understanding of the extent of the damage.

An initial clean-up operation is already underway for Isle Street, Robins Road, Duke Street, Shotover Street and Camp Street. Emergency services, Alliance, Downer and Skyline staff are all assisting.

Businesses in Queenstown are open unless they are inside the listed affected areas. The town centre is open and accessible, please take extra care and follow all safety signage and instructions in place.

Council staff are working to understand the priority buildings for assessment. This will occur as and when it is safe to do so.

Council staff are directly contacting those who have been evacuated and will continue communication with them over the course of the day.

There are other road closures throughout the district – these are listed on the QLDC website. A map will be available as part of the next update.

This is an ongoing situation and we recommend checking the QLDC website for the latest information – https://www.qldc.govt.nz/weather-event-sep23

As a reminder, a boil water notice remains in place for all properties serviced by the Council’s Queenstown supply including Frankton, Quail Rise and Tucker Beach Rd, Kelvin Heights and Hanley’s Farm. Further details here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/emergency-management/cryptosporidium-outbreak-advice-and-information

Next update expected approximately 2.00pm.

© Scoop Media

