Planning Well Underway Ahead Of Protest Activity In Wellington Next Week

Attributed to acting Superintendent Wade Jennings, Relieving Wellington District Commander.

Police are advising people to plan ahead and expect possible disruptions, with protest activity expected to take place in Wellington next week.

Several groups are planning protest activity, including a march to Parliament grounds on Thursday 28 September.

Police have been planning for these events, particularly taking into account managing movement of a large number of people and vehicles.

Police acknowledge the right to protest, and our role is to ensure the safety of all as well as upholding the law.

We have been in contact with organisers from the various groups and set clear expectations for peaceful and lawful activity.

Police are mindful of community concerns given disruptions experienced last year during the occupation of Parliament grounds.

Police will continue to provide updates leading up to Thursday’s activities with additional information and advice.

Road closures around Parliament: Traffic management will be put in place as part of planning to facilitate protest activity. More details about road closures will be provided early next week.

Parking will also be restricted, so Police advise anyone travelling into the city to make alternative arrangements or use public transport wherever possible.

While there will be some disruptions, our aim is to ensure residents and the wider public can continue to go about their daily business as uninterrupted as possible.

Wellingtonians can also follow the Wellington District Facebook page for further updates: https://www.facebook.com/WellingtonDistrictPolice/

Police visible on roads: Police will be monitoring the movement of vehicles around the country to monitor any protest groups travelling to Wellington.

The Groundswell Drive 4 Change will be travelling north on State Highway 1 from Timaru to Christchurch on Sunday as part of their drive to Wellington.

Poor weather is expected across Canterbury over the coming days, and motorists should travel to the conditions.

There is expected to be additional congestion, so Police advise Canterbury motorists to anticipate delays on their travel or take alternative routes where possible.

Motorists in Christchurch should expect heavier traffic around Tower Junction on Sunday afternoon as the convoy arrives.

It will continue north on State Highway 1 to Kaikōura on Monday morning, which Police will continue to monitor.

We ask motorists to report any instances of unlawful activity or disruptions on the roading network by contacting Police.

