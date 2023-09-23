State Of Emergency Lifted In Queenstown

The state of local emergency in Queenstown, originally declared on Friday morning after a severe weather event, has been lifted. However, the emergency operation centre will continue to operate and some restrictions will remain in place to protect public safety as the focus turns to recovery.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers’ official statement is as follows: “I am now terminating the state of local emergency with regard to Queenstown, within the Otago CDEM Group Area, and giving notice of a [28 day] transition period over Queenstown within [the area].”

There remains no public access to Queenstown Cemetery (or Ben Lomond Reserve) for safety reasons. QLDC’s Parks and Reserves team continues to liaise closely with religious groups and iwi in order to provide updates to those concerned about loved ones’ graves.

All roads and streets in the centre of Queenstown have reopened with the exception of Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd between One Mile roundabout and Sunshine Bay (detour via Fernhill Rd). Elsewhere in the district Paradise Road, SH6 between Makarora and Haast, and Mount Aspiring Rd at Glenfinnan Bluffs all remain closed.

Some tracks, trails and reserves across the district also remain fully or partially closed. Please observe all signage.

More information will be provided after the media stand-up with Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers and Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kieran McAnulty beginning at 5.15pm today.

