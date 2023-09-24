A Statement From The Wright Family

It is with immense sadness that the Wright Family announces the passing of Chloe Wright at her home in Omokoroa, Tauranga this weekend.

As a humanitarian, Chloe dedicated her life to helping others, particularly young mothers, and children, in overcoming disadvantage and creating positive pathways toward full and happy lives.

Chloe was a force for positive change in the lives of thousands of New Zealanders, matriarch of her own loving family and life partner to husband Wayne. Her family ask for privacy as they come to terms with this enormous loss.

