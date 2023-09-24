A Statement From The Wright Family
Sunday, 24 September 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: BestStart
It is with immense sadness that the Wright Family
announces the passing of Chloe Wright at her home in
Omokoroa, Tauranga this weekend.
As a humanitarian,
Chloe dedicated her life to helping others, particularly
young mothers, and children, in overcoming disadvantage and
creating positive pathways toward full and happy
lives.
Chloe was a force for positive change in the
lives of thousands of New Zealanders, matriarch of her own
loving family and life partner to husband Wayne. Her family
ask for privacy as they come to terms with this enormous
loss.
