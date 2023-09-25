Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Helps Landowners Retire 1726ha And Plant Nearly 1 Million Trees In 2022/23

Monday, 25 September 2023, 9:32 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council worked with 341 landowners in 2022/23 to retire 1726 hectares of land, plant 950,000 native trees and protect 137 kilometres of waterways.

A report on the council’s river and catchment planning and management activities for the year was presented to the Integrated Catchment Management Committee on Thursday last week (21 September 2023).

Waikato and West Coast Catchments Manager Grant Blackie told the committee that while the report gave some basic statistics, it was important to acknowledge the rich picture of community partnerships the numbers represent.

“If you think about the individuals and the iwi groups and everyone we have worked with in the past year then the story is a lot richer than just a table of numbers, although it is still an impressive table of numbers,” said Mr Blackie.

Mr Blackie said one highlight for 2022/23 was the confirmation of the continuation of funding from the Ministry of Primary Industries’ Hill Country Erosion Fund for the next four years, from 2023 to 2027.

“We’ve successfully obtained another $2.86 million to make it cheaper for landowners to do mitigation work targeting hill country erosion.”

Committee chair Robbie Cookson said the amount of work that landowners were doing to improve water quality in the region’s catchments was phenomenal, and there were many who also fund this type of work alone or with funding from sources other than the council.

The council’s Integrated Catchment Management directorate manages catchments in partnership with landowners to reduce soil erosion, flooding and the amount of sediment getting into waterways, and to improve water quality, river stability and river environments.

One way it does this is to help fund the costs of riparian and hill country fencing and planting.

This voluntary catchment and river restoration work is funded in different ways throughout the region, with funding coming from rates collected and/or by the council applying for funding for various work programmes from other organisations such as Waikato River Authority, the Ministry for the Environment, the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Waikato Catchment Ecological Enhancement Trust.

The amount of funding available to landowners depends on whether landowners are in an identified priority catchment or whether the council has secured additional funding for work programmes outside business as usual. It ranges from 35 per cent of costs to 80 per cent, depending on the type of work and funding available, and landowners are able to use their contribution as work in kind.

The council has divided the region up into eight catchment management zones: Central Waikato, Coromandel, Lake Taupō, Upper Waikato, Waihou/Piako, Waipā and West Coast. A breakdown of the work completed in each of the zones during 2022/23 as provided in the report is in the following table.

Provisional Catchment Management Outputs: 2022/2023

Zone New fencing (m) Streambank protected 
(m)		 Native plants 
(#)		 Poplar & willow poles planted (#) River management structures 
(#)		 

Waterway obstruction removal

(#)

 Area retired
(ha)		 
Central Waikato 9911 6880 114042 1731 21 15 29.7 
Coromandel 12240 9198 81564 - - - 430.3 
Lake Taupo/Upper Waikato 32717 17701 154996 860 0 2 56.0 
Lower Waikato 57446 29243 235601 10211 35 37 450.1 
Waihou/Piako 20505 5317 52646 350 - - 17.1 
Waipa 52764 33252 207575 5422 93 133 276.1 
West Coast 44753 35388 119468 5181 15 15 473.8 
Regional totals 229648 136979 948801 23755 164 202 1726 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: Ilam Green Candidate Discusses Electorate Strategies

Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about local issues in Ilam and Canterbury, his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope whatsoever in the Labour stronghold of Mt Albert. More

Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

Last week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


 
 
Green Party: A Government That Will Build Many More Homes

Labour’s plan to build more homes is a welcome step forward, but it lacks ambition. “The Green Party will make sure everyone has a safe, warm, dry place to call home by building 35,000 new warm, affordable, public houses over the next five years,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More


National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More

Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 