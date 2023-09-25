Celebrating And Standing Up For Older People’s Rights Across Aotearoa, New Zealand

On October 1st, the world will come together to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons, an occasion that highlights the significance of upholding the rights of older people and standing against ageist attitudes.

This year, the United Nations (UN) has chosen the theme, "Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations," to highlight the importance of recognising and respecting the rights of older people.

The theme resonates with Age Concern New Zealand, the leading charity for the well-being of older people in the Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive of Age Concern New Zealand says, "The UN's focus on fulfilling the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons is a crucial reminder that older people have the right to make their own choices and live with dignity and respect.

“Our mission at Age Concern New Zealand has always been to support and celebrate older people and ensure their rights are protected.”

Wayne Bradshaw, National President of Age Concern New Zealand, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Inter-generational learning, sharing, and caring are essential for building a society where everyone, regardless of age, is valued and included.

It's a responsibility for us all, and we must actively engage in fostering meaningful connections. These connections not only enrich the lives of older persons but also contribute to the strength and unity of our communities."

International Day of Older Persons highlights that older people are a vital part of our society, and their contributions, wisdom, and experiences are invaluable.

This year, join us to stand up for older people’s rights and against ageism by signing up as an Age Concern New Zealand Dignity Champion www.ageconcern.org.nz and help fulfil the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons.

An Age Concern Dignity Champion pledges to:

Reject stereotypes and focus on the uniqueness of every individual.

Speak up when they hear people speaking negatively about growing old.

Have the courage to question practices they feel are disrespectful to older people.

Not patronise older people.

Be patient, polite and friendly.

Have zero tolerance for abuse or neglect.

Build relationships – that combat isolation.

