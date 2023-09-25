Taranaki Offshore Partnership Named As Rescue Helicopter Winch Sponsors

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter is delighted to welcome Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP) to their family of sponsors to support the vital emergency response service for the region and its communities. TOP’s sponsorship is specifically for the Rescue Winch, which is critical during missions where the helicopter cannot land.

An important piece of equipment, the winch ensures the crew can carry out rescues in situations where landing would be difficult or hazardous, such as from the water or in alpine areas that Taranaki is known for.

Giacomo Caleffi from Taranaki Offshore Partnership says that their sponsorship reflects TOP’s commitment to the local community as it investigates the potential for an offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight.

“While we’re still only in the feasibility investigation stage, we know from our experience of developing offshore wind farms around the world how important local communities are to getting things right and unlocking the benefits.”

“Our proposed offshore wind farm would not only deliver renewable energy at scale to support the decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy, but also at the local level, create skilled jobs and help to smooth the regions transition away from emissions intensive industries,” says Mr Caleffi.

The Rescue Winch sponsorship helps to cover the cost of annual winch training that is needed for Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew and pilots, while also contributing to essential maintenance for the winch and cable.

Chair of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, Evan Cottam, says it’s thanks to the commitment and support from local sponsors that the rescue helicopter can continue to provide this life-saving service 24/7, 365 days a year.

“It’s fantastic to have Taranaki Offshore Partnership come on board as the new naming sponsor for the Rescue Winch, we greatly appreciate the generosity and the ongoing commitment from local businesses which help to keep our vital life-saving service available for our community,” said Mr Cottam.

In the past year, the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter has completed more than 300 missions, armed with life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics.

TOP’s sponsorship will be acknowledged with branding on the rescue helicopter and the rescue winch will now be known as the ‘Taranaki Offshore Partnership Winch’.

© Scoop Media

