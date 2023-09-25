Police Appeal For Witnesses To Huntly Crash
Monday, 25 September 2023, 7:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Sergeant Steven Jones, Northwestern
Waikato Strategic Traffic Unit.
Police are
appealing for information following a fatal, single vehicle
crash that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, 23
September.
Police responded to the crash on Harris
Street, Huntly, involving a dark blue/ grey Honda Accord
Sedan, around 12am.
The investigation team are now
working to determine the circumstances around this
collision.
Anyone who saw the Honda Accord prior to
the crash, especially between the hours of 10pm and 12am, is
encouraged to contact Police.
Police would like to
thank the members of the public who assisted the injured
driver who sadly passed away at the scene from their
injuries.
Information can be provided via 105 –
either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
‘Update Report’, referencing file number
230924/8947.
