Police Appeal For Witnesses To Huntly Crash

Attributed to Sergeant Steven Jones, Northwestern Waikato Strategic Traffic Unit.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal, single vehicle crash that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, 23 September.

Police responded to the crash on Harris Street, Huntly, involving a dark blue/ grey Honda Accord Sedan, around 12am.

The investigation team are now working to determine the circumstances around this collision.

Anyone who saw the Honda Accord prior to the crash, especially between the hours of 10pm and 12am, is encouraged to contact Police.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the injured driver who sadly passed away at the scene from their injuries.

Information can be provided via 105 – either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230924/8947.

© Scoop Media

