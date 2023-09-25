Body Found In Waikato River, Hamilton
Monday, 25 September 2023, 9:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a body was found in the
Waikato River in Hamilton this evening.
Around 5:30pm
Police were notified by a member of the public of a body in
the water.
Staff have now recovered the deceased from
the water and will begin enquiries to determine their
identity, notify their next of kin and determine the
circumstance around their death.
This may take some
time and more information will be provided once
available.
