Tauranga Gears Up For Economic Boost From Summer Events

Tauranga's summer event calendar is set to impress with a series of exciting events that promise not only entertainment but also a significant economic boost for the city, with a lineup of fresh and returning favourite events.

The summer festivities in Tauranga include the eagerly anticipated return of the hit band, L.A.B. Last year's L.A.B concert alone saw over $600k spent by visitors, and this year looks to deliver a similar economic impact. Their concert, also featuring hugely popular international group Sublime with Rome, is expecting approximately 8000 fans from near and far, injecting both music and money into Tauranga's thriving scene.

"This summer is going to be massive, with our calendar brimming with diverse events that cater to our community and attracts visitors to our beautiful city when it's at its best," enthused Nelita Byrne, Manager of Venues & Events at Tauranga City Council.

Event venues across the city will come alive with concerts such as Bay Dreams, Famous Last Words, A Summers Day Live, Juicy Festival, One Love Festival and L.A.B, along with sporting fixtures like international cricket and Hot Spring Spas T20 Tauranga Black Clash, expected to draw up to 10,000 attendees at some of the bigger events.

"Drawing visitors to our region for events has a ripple effect - we see increased foot traffic in shops, cafes, restaurants, and fully booked accommodation. Tauranga as a whole reaps the benefits, not only in terms of revenue but also in revitalising and infusing vibrancy into our city centre. It also means our local community don’t have to travel outside the region to get their entertainment fix," emphasised Byrne.

“Loop Live and L.A.B are proud to support many regions of New Zealand via our concerts and we are looking forward to returning to Tauranga again this summer,” says Mikee Tucker, CEO, Loop Live.

Gareth Wallis, General Manager of City Development & Partnerships, expressed his excitement about the upcoming events in the city centre.

“It’s great to see such a top-class lineup of events being hosted in our city and is a perfect opportunity for people to come in and support our local businesses while checking out all the exciting progress being made on our city transformation. Let’s get our city pumping once again this summer!”

As anticipation continues to build and the summer lineup expands, Tauranga is poised to shine as a proud host, offering a delightful blend of entertainment, economic opportunities, and a strong sense of community spirit.

This summer, Tauranga isn't just hosting events; it's creating experiences that leave a lasting impact on the city's economic landscape.



