Ōtaki Tri Back For 2023 – Nau Mai Haere Mai

Following a successful return last year Tauwhāinga-Toru – the Ōtaki Triathlon – is back for 2023.

After an eight-year hiatus the swimming, running, and cycling event was resurrected last year and drew in 110 athletes of all abilities to join the fun.

Known as the ŌT, the event is run by Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Ōtaki Pool and will be held on 26 November. Registrations are open now.

Ōtaki Pool Manager Shelley Ashton says the ŌT is a great opportunity to not only test your fitness but enjoy what Ōtaki has to offer – a great pool, beautiful Haruātai Park and the town’s famous manaakitanga.

“Last year was a great success so we’re stoked to be able to invite the community to have another go or try it out for the first time,” Ms Ashton says.

“There are options for everyone so don’t let the prospect of a whole triathlon put you off.

“You can enter as an individual or in a team, and there are seven categories to choose from including aqua and bike, aqua and run, and e-bike options.

“We want people to give it a go, no matter their level of experience or ability.”

The full course includes a 400m swim, a 20km bike ride through the streets down to the beach, and a 5km run around the Haruātai Park trail – a mixture of flat grounds and slight inclines, surrounded by thriving native bush.

“We had a great response to last year’s event and a lot of participants pledging to return, so we’re looking forward to seeing people backing up their words with actions and welcoming first timers.”

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/OtakiTri to learn more and register, and keep an eye on our social media and website for upcoming training opportunities.

© Scoop Media

