FMG Stadium Waikato To Host ‘Most Kids Ever’ Ahead Of Black Ferns Game

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

FMG Stadium Waikato will host the ‘most kids ever’ to attend a New Zealand Rugby (NZR) controlled Black Ferns Test when Hamilton Kirikiriroa hosts the Laurie O’Reilly Cup match against Australia this Saturday 30 September at 4.35pm.

Fresh off the back of their Pacific Four success, the world champion Black Ferns will run on to the field of FMG Stadium Waikato for the first time since 2013. They will play in front of a crowd packed with families, based on ticket sales data that show a record number of kids tickets purchased.

FMG Stadium Waikato and NZR are catering to the kids and their whaanau and will be offering poi and poster making opportunities before kick-off. There will also be tents set up to ensure parents and guardians with prams have somewhere to safely store transport for their little ones.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby, Allan Bunting, said “We are humbled to see the incredible number of tamariki tickets already purchased to watch our waahine take to the field. It shows the growing interest in women’s rugby, and the next generation’s enthusiasm for the style of rugby we are wanting to play.”

Hamilton City Council’s Venues, Tourism, and Events General Manager, Sean Murray, is pleased to see Hamilton breaking records.

“With school holidays upon us, it’s a great opportunity for the younger generation to experience a live game in Hamilton Kirikiriroa. The Black Ferns have become an inspiration for aspiring athletes, especially young girls who are eager to pursue rugby and embrace the sport’s values of teamwork and dedication.”

“It’s vital for us to nurture the next generation of rugby players and supporters. The response to this match demonstrates the impact we can have in inspiring young talent and fostering a love for rugby from an early age.”

Tickets are still available and can be found on Ticketek.co.nz. Early booking is recommended to secure the best seats and ensure a spot in this highly anticipated event.

