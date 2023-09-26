Police Make Second Arrest In Series Of Aggravated Robberies

Auckland City Police have made a second arrest following three aggravated robberies across Point Chevalier and Mount Albert earlier this month.

Ongoing enquiries have led Police to charge a 23-year-old male with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply of methamphetamine, and possession for supply of cannabis.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews, Auckland City CIB, says Police executed an arrest warrant at a Mount Wellington address this morning.

“One person was arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery at the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Road, Mount Albert on 14 September.

“An imitation firearm was also located at the address.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Matthews says the arrest was another example of the great work being done by Police to hold these offenders to account.

“We hope this second arrest brings reassurance to the community that we take this type of offending extremely seriously and will respond, investigate and put offenders before the courts.

“We will continue to work hard to identify and arrest further offenders responsible for these robberies.”

The 23-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Police are also still appealing to the public for any further information in regards to the series of aggravated robberies between 14-16 September.

Additionally, the vehicle, a silver 2005 Toyota Mark X – registration HTU397 - believed to be used during the aggravated robbery at Wapiti Sports Bar on 16 September - remains outstanding.

At around 2am on Saturday 16 September, Police were called to the Wapiti Sports Bar on Carrington Road after multiple offenders, armed with hammers and a firearm, entered the premises.

At around 12.57am on Friday 15 September, Police were called to a bar on Great North Road, Point Chevalier after multiple offenders armed with hammers and a firearm entered the premises.

Police believe the same group of offenders are responsible for an aggravated robbery at the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Road at around 2.20am on Thursday 14 September.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents are urged to contact Police by calling 105, or if you wish to give information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can quote the following file numbers in relation to these events.

• 230914/9893 - Mt Albert Sports Bar, Thursday 14 September

• 230915/4397 - Harlequin Sports Bar, Friday 15 September

• 230916/8450 - Wapiti Sports Bar, Saturday 16 September

