Hawke’s Bay Father And Son Mongrel Mob Members Forfeit $140,000 In Assets

Attributed to Detective Sam Buckley, Central Asset Recovery Unit, Wellington.

The Napier High Court has ordered the forfeiture of over $140,000 in cash and vehicles from a father and son duo convicted of methamphetamine supply.

The order issued by Justice Churchman in the Napier High Court on 13 September, comes after an investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of Shayne and Teina Teddy.

Shayne and Teina Teddy, members of the Mongrel Mob Riders chapter, were investigated by Napier Police and the Hawke’s Bay Organised Crime Unit, between May and July 2020.

On 22 May 2020 Napier Police searched a house shared by Shayne and Teina Teddy in Onekawa, Napier.

Eight shotgun shells, ecstasy, cannabis and $35,000 cash were located at the address.

On 24 July 2020 further addresses in Napier were searched by Police. At a Marewa address, Police seized three rifles, ammunition, cannabis, ecstasy and a safe.

Police opened the safe and found to contain $70,000 cash and two pistols.

At a second address in Onekawa Police found $15,000 cash, 230g of methamphetamine, shotgun, $3,000 cash and cannabis.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit restrained a Harley Davidson motorcycle and Ford Ranger vehicle in addition to the cash located. The Ford Ranger was located by Police hidden behind an address in Hastings in December 2021.

The investigation established the assets were derived through illicit means under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act (The CPRA).

“The CPRA allows Police to target serious and organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sam Buckley says.

“This forfeiture shows that Police will continue to chase criminals and their assets, even when they go to great lengths to keep these assets hidden to avoid them being seized.”

Shayne Teddy was sentenced to five years imprisonment, while Teina Teddy received a sentence of five months community detention.

Organised crime and gangs in the Hawke’s Bay cause serious harm to our communities.

Police will continue working to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their wealth earnt from criminal activity.

