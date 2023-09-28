Appeal for information and CCTV following indecent assault, Ngāruawāhia
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police are appealing for information following a
serious incident that took place in Ngāruawāhia, on
Wednesday 27 September around 1:30am.
A person was
picked up from their home by an acquaintance and driven to a
location on Whatawhata Avenue where an indecent assault has
occurred.
The investigation team believe a white or
light-coloured sedan has driven south along Whatawhata Ave,
been in the vicinity of Centennial Park by the soccer
fields, and then later travelled north along Whatawhata
Ave.
Police are appealing for any sightings of a
vehicle matching the above description in the area between
midnight and 2am on Wednesday.
We would also like to
hear from any residents in the wider area who may have CCTV
cameras that cover the road.
The victim is being cared
for by their family and supported by Police.
We urge
anyone with information relating to this incident to speak
with us by calling 105 or filing a report online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
referencing file number
230927/0429.
