Appeal for information and CCTV following indecent assault, Ngāruawāhia

Waikato Police are appealing for information following a serious incident that took place in Ngāruawāhia, on Wednesday 27 September around 1:30am.

A person was picked up from their home by an acquaintance and driven to a location on Whatawhata Avenue where an indecent assault has occurred.

The investigation team believe a white or light-coloured sedan has driven south along Whatawhata Ave, been in the vicinity of Centennial Park by the soccer fields, and then later travelled north along Whatawhata Ave.

Police are appealing for any sightings of a vehicle matching the above description in the area between midnight and 2am on Wednesday.

We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider area who may have CCTV cameras that cover the road.

The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by Police.

We urge anyone with information relating to this incident to speak with us by calling 105 or filing a report online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 230927/0429.



