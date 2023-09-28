Search Warrant Being Executed In Napier

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More



National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More



National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More