Op Cobalt - Arrest Made And Weapons Located Following Taradale Road Search Warrants
Friday, 29 September 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been arrested and weapons located after
Police executed several search warrants onTaradale Road last
night.
Hawke’s Bay Police have been monitoring an
increase in gang-related activity in the area and ongoing
investigations led to these search warrants.
At one
address, Police located firearms, ammunition and several
weapons including hunting bows and knives.
A
42-year-old male was arrested and charged with firearm and
drug-related offending and is due to appear in the Hastings
District Court today.
This arrest is an example of the
ongoing work being carried out as part of Operation Cobalt
across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang
members and their associates.
As the matter is before
the courts, Police cannot comment further.
Police
would like to reassure the community that unlawful
gang-related activity will not be tolerated.
Hawke’s
Bay Police would like to thank the community for their
patience last night while the search warrants were being
executed.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame
Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More