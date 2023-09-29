Op Cobalt - Arrest Made And Weapons Located Following Taradale Road Search Warrants

One person has been arrested and weapons located after Police executed several search warrants onTaradale Road last night.

Hawke’s Bay Police have been monitoring an increase in gang-related activity in the area and ongoing investigations led to these search warrants.

At one address, Police located firearms, ammunition and several weapons including hunting bows and knives.

A 42-year-old male was arrested and charged with firearm and drug-related offending and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

This arrest is an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates.

As the matter is before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

Police would like to reassure the community that unlawful gang-related activity will not be tolerated.

Hawke’s Bay Police would like to thank the community for their patience last night while the search warrants were being executed.

