One Step Closer To Improved Connectivity

Dargaville residents and visitors are one step closer to easier and safer active transport options after Kaipara District Council’s decision to progress the Kaipara Cycle Network Connections project.

The project would deliver footpath and shared path connections, providing improved connectivity for people to walk, cycle and scoot between schools, residential neighbourhoods, parks and the town centre.

“New shared path connections would make it much safer for children to get to and from school,” says Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson. “Personally, I’m a big fan of getting on my bike to get from A to B and think this is a great project for Dargaville.”

The project is funded by the Transport Choices package, which is part of the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme.

Waka Kotahi Urban Mobility Manager, Kathryn King says the Kaipara Cycle Network Connections project is a shining example of how the transport agency, council and schools can work together to have a lasting impact on the community, supporting tamariki and their whānau to shift towards sustainable travel modes.

“Our streets need to change. Our communities want safer, more resilient, and adaptable streets with less traffic, so children can confidently walk or bike to school, and the Kaipara Cycle Network Connections will help achieve this in Dargaville.”

Detailed design and project safety audits will now be submitted to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, so they can confirm the eligibility of the project and approve release of the funding.

The detailed design was informed by 320 submissions from the community and key stakeholders. Feedback was gathered through community surveys, drop-in sessions and from engagement with schools, hapū, local community groups, and businesses.

We expect to share an update on the outcome of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s review of the audit and design in late October.

About the Transport Choices Programme

The Transport Choices Programme aims to provide people with more transport options and create healthier, safer environment for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand. The Government is investing $348 million into the programme, which is part of the Climate Emergency Response Fund programme.

The funding will help Councils progress make small, quick and visible changes to our streets and the way people use them by helping them embrace cycling or walking as a means of transport. This transport system is sustainable for the next generation.

View the Council discussion and decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel (from 2:05:28)

