AT Website Issues Due To Ransomware Incident

Auckland Transport is currently experiencing a suspected distributed denial-of-service attack which is impacting its website and some other systems.

We understand this is in relation to the earlier ransomware incident. The current issue is a malicious attempt to disrupt the traffic to our website, by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

We are confident no customer or financial data has been compromised, however customers are experiencing intermittent issues accessing our website, AT Mobile App, AT Park, Journey Planner and public information displays.

We are working to maintain security and access to our website but anticipate these issues unfortunately may be ongoing for some time. We appreciate this is frustrating for our customers who have been extremely patient with us over the past two weeks as we resolved issues with our AT HOP systems.

Customers are still able to tag on and off with their AT HOP cards, and top up at ticket machines, AT customer service centres and AT HOP retailers.

