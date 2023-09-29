AT Website Issues Due To Ransomware Incident
Friday, 29 September 2023, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport
Auckland Transport is currently experiencing a suspected
distributed denial-of-service attack which is impacting its
website and some other systems.
We understand this is
in relation to the earlier ransomware incident. The current
issue is a malicious attempt to disrupt the traffic to our
website, by overwhelming it with a flood of internet
traffic.
We are confident no customer or financial
data has been compromised, however customers are
experiencing intermittent issues accessing our website, AT
Mobile App, AT Park, Journey Planner and public information
displays.
We are working to maintain security and
access to our website but anticipate these issues
unfortunately may be ongoing for some time. We appreciate
this is frustrating for our customers who have been
extremely patient with us over the past two weeks as we
resolved issues with our AT HOP systems.
Customers are
still able to tag on and off with their AT HOP cards, and
top up at ticket machines, AT customer service centres and
AT HOP
retailers.
