Stewart Island Kicks Off Mission To Empower 10,000 People With Lifesaving Skills

Dozens of Stewart Island residents will be equipped with lifesaving skills as the southern community kicks off the annual Hato Hone St John Shocktober campaign.

As part of a mission to empower 10,000 people with the 3 Steps for Life, Stewart Island will host the first stop of Hato Hone St John’s Heartbeat Highway tour - a nationwide road trip to more than 20 towns and communities across Aotearoa.

Mandy Reilly, a Hato Hone St John paramedic and Community Educator, will be teaching lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) skills at two free training sessions on 1 October.

“Stewart Island will be leading the way and setting an example for rest of New Zealand as we come together in the name of love and lifesaving,” she says.

Ms Reilly, who will be joined by her husband Alan - an ASB St John in Schools Community Educator - says “The crucial skills imparted through the 3 Steps for Life programme literally save lives.”

“We welcome any and all community members to join us on our mission and help build a stronger, healthier, more-resilient Stewart Island.”

Other southern stops on the campaign will include Queenstown, Mossburn and Gore, as well as Invercargill, where staff at the Invercargill Licensing Trust will learn the ins and outs of lifesaving on 3 October.

ILT Chief Executive Chris Ramsay says the proud Hato Hone St John partner has already installed 76 AEDs across the southern city.

“Having this vital equipment available is one thing, but knowing how to competently and correctly use it to save lives is another thing entirely.”

“Our team is looking forward to the hands-on session, we see it as a great opportunity for us all, on both a personal and professional level.”

Jacci Tatnell, Hato Hone St John’s Head of Community Education, says Shocktober aims to tackle one of the leading causes of death in New Zealand: cardiac arrest.

“Every day, six people experience cardiac arrest outside hospital care but, sadly, only about one in ten will survive.”

While the statistics are alarming, Ms Tatnell says survival rates can more than double with help from bystanders.

“For every minute without CPR or defibrillation, a patient’s chance of survival falls by ten-to-15 percent.

“Simply put, if more people have the confidence and skills to perform CPR and use an AED, more lives will be saved.”

SOUTHLAND SHOCKTOBER DATES

1 October – Stewart Island, Oban Fire Station, 10am and 1pm

2 October – Invercargill, Invercargill Licensing Trust (not a public event)

4 October – Gore, Multi Sports Complex, 9am to 3pm

5 October – Queenstown (TBC)

11 October – Mossburn, Lions Club event, 7pm

15 October – Invercargill, St Theresa’s Church

