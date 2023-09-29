NZ’s Largest Wild Bird Hospital Faces Closure Without Additional Funding

BirdCare Aotearoa wild bird hospital risks closure in 2024 without additional financial support. The rehabilitation centre is the largest in NZ by admissions, caring for over 6,000 rescued wild birds every year, including many endangered species, and hundreds of orphaned baby birds.

The charity is currently in desperate need of additional funding to ensure the facility's survival. BirdCare Aotearoa provides support to the community as a place where members of the public can bring rescued birds 7 days a week for treatment and rehabilitation. Admissions also come from SPCA, Zoos, vet clinics and other organisations, for the specialised care the centre provides.

The hospital is run by a small core team of experienced wildlife rehabilitators, consulting vets and academic researchers, supported by a large team of dedicated volunteers, who gain valuable training and a great sense of fulfilment.

Community engagement also plays a large part for BirdCare Aotearoa, including education and advocacy of wildlife welfare through events, courses, and social media. Community groups also help to care for the native bush on the property, where many of the rehabilitated birds are released.

Spring has arrived, and so have the baby birds. Soon the nurseries will be full of hungry chicks, who require feeding and care for 12 hours every day. Some of the smaller native chicks require feeding every 10 minutes, keeping the dedicated nursery team extremely busy!

The centre continually has good news stories to share about babies which have grown up and recovered birds which have been released back into nature, therefore contributing to conservation, and making it a hugely satisfying cause.

With the recent financial climate and rising costs, funding has become more difficult to find. BirdCare Aotearoa currently relies on public generosity from its large supporter base, donations and grants. However, to keep its doors open beyond this summer, BirdCare Aotearoa urgently needs to raise an additional $200,000 and is now also seeking ongoing sponsorship to ensure the continuation of its life-saving care of NZ’s precious wild birds.

To support or sponsor the future of this life-saving facility, please visit www.birdcareaotearoa.org.nz

A donation of just $100.00 can help save the life of an injured wild bird. With your support, BirdCare Aotearoa can ensure more birds fly free again!

