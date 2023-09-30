McClay, Seymour, Peters, And King To Speak At Groundswell Event

Bryce and Laurie have driven their tractors all the way from Invercargill and, this Sunday, Groundswell New Zealand arrive in Auckland.

From 1pm Sunday at Ellerslie Racecourse, farmers and townies will gather to enjoy food trucks and coffee, and check out the tractors. Then from 1.30pm our special guests will address the crowd.

Just a day before advanced voting opens, Groundswell is providing an opportunity for our supporters to hear from the parties’ agriculture spokespeople in person. We thank Todd McClay, Winston Peters, David Seymour and Matt King for accepting our invitation.

“Since 2020, we’ve petitioned and protested the unworkable regulations of this Government, but they chose not to listen, ignoring the hardships being faced by rural New Zealand. That is why we’ve driven our tractors up the country rallying our supporters to vote for change at this election. We can’t do another three years of Labour, so we are going to vote them out,” Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.

“We know Groundswell NZ supporters are looking forward to hearing the pitches from Todd, Winston, David, and Matt on Sunday, so that they can make their decision on who to give their party vote to. This election is probably the most important election for agriculture and rural communities in my lifetime. There is a real sense that everyone is thinking very carefully about how to approach it.

“We want to extend a warm invitation to Aucklanders to come along to our event. Townies are doing it tough too and they experience the downstream impacts of the pressures on food producers. All are welcome; fingers crossed for a bit of sunshine.”

