Serious Crash, Upper Harbour Motorway, Greenhithe

One person has critical injuries following a crash on the Upper Harbour Motorway in Greenhithe, Auckland last night.

At around 8.15pm, a driver travelled the wrong way down the Squadron Drive on-ramp and collided with a ute towing a boat and another car.

The driver of the car who travelled the wrong way has critical injuries.

Three passengers from the other two vehicles have moderate injuries.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

