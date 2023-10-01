Serious Crash, Upper Harbour Motorway, Greenhithe
Sunday, 1 October 2023, 8:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has critical injuries following a crash on the
Upper Harbour Motorway in Greenhithe, Auckland last
night.
At around 8.15pm, a driver travelled the wrong
way down the Squadron Drive on-ramp and collided with a ute
towing a boat and another car.
The driver of the car
who travelled the wrong way has critical
injuries.
Three passengers from the other two vehicles
have moderate injuries.
The road was closed while the
Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are under
way.
