Update: Missing Person Dylan Barford
Monday, 2 October 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for dashcam footage, sightings, or
any relevant information on the whereabouts of missing West
Auckland man Dylan Barford.
Dylan has been missing
now for over a week. He was last seen in CCTV footage
(pictured) walking north along Guntan Drive past Kedgley
Road, which is adjacent to the Westgate Mall shops, just
before 1am on Sunday 24 September 2023.
Police are
appealing to residents of, or people who travelled through
the Westgate, Whenuapai or Hobsonville areas early on Sunday
24 September, to please check their dashcam video, or
outside home CCTV video, for possible vision of
Dylan.
Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm
tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left
forearm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue
adidas tear away pants late on Saturday evening 23
September.
Please contact Police on 105, referencing
case file number 230924/2185 if you find any footage of a
person matching that description, in the early hours of
Sunday 24
September.
