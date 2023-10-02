Grandmother Sentenced For Protest Makes Climate Plea To New Zealanders

Grandmother Rosemary Penwarden, sentenced today for writing a satirical letter around an oil industry conference in 2019, today pleaded with New Zealanders to look at the bigger picture on climate change.

On June 14 a Dunedin jury found Ms Penwarden, 64, guilty of forgery for writing a letter purporting to be oil industry executives postponing the 2019 Petroleum Conference due to the climate crisis. Today she was convicted and sentenced to 125 hours of community work.

“Four years ago I ruffled the feathers of a few oil industry executives," said Ms Penwarden.

“Obviously they don’t understand satire, but why did these executives push for charges against me for writing a funny letter, in doing so wasting taxpayers’ money, police time and court resources? Was it to make an example of me, to frighten ordinary people into silence? Unfortunately for them, their decision backfired. My trial drew worldwide attention, including from CNN. Rather than silencing me, the climate cause could not have had better publicity if we’d paid for it.

“They also don’t seem to understand that we grandmothers won’t be silenced when our grandchildren’s future is at risk.

“I respect Judge Turner’s sentence of 125 hours of community work, which I’m only too happy to do.

“But at the same time, I plead with New Zealanders: please, try to see the big picture. This trial wasn’t about me. It was about the climate crisis. We humans sit on a cliff edge. We are losing the ability to survive on the only world we have.

“I wrote that letter four years ago. Since then, climate disasters have worsened. We have witnessed four of the hottest years in recorded history. Cyclone Gabrielle cost New Zealanders their homes, their livelihoods, and lives. Around the world, so many have lost their lives in the intensifying climate chaos; thousands just last month in Libyan floods. Canada was on fire. Floods have devastated NYC. Every single day brings a new disaster.

“Yet these oil industry people continue to put profit ahead of people’s lives. 1,565.5 square km of onshore Taranaki land is still up for oil and gas drilling. A dozen offshore exploration and mining permits still sit off the Taranaki coast. Taranaki’s infamous land farms are full. What next, if they don't stop drilling, or worse, if a new National government lifts the offshore ban as they have promised to do?"

"This week New Zealanders begin voting for their next government. I call on people not to be fooled by some parties’ pandering to climate deniers. Please, instead vote for the strongest possible climate action from our government - our very lives depend on it."

She pointed to the Vote for Climate website that looks in detail at climate policies from the various political parties.

"But we have to do more than just vote. There is no time left to sit back. We all have to become brave, loud, and creative. We have to remember our fragility yet find our strength, and together get on with saving this beautiful world while we still can.”

