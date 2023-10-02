Road Reopened Following Serious Crash, Riverhead - Waitematā
Monday, 2 October 2023, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise a section of the Coatesville-Riverhead
Highway, between Riverhead Road and Riverhead Point Drive,
is now open following an earlier crash.
We thank
motorists for their patience while emergency services worked
at the scene.
The investigation into the circumstances
of the crash remains
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
