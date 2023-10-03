More Progress For Renwick Water Upgrades
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 8:56 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Renwick’s new water treatment plant in Terrace Road is
one step nearer to completion.
Simcox Construction,
who were awarded the civil and structural works contract,
has handed the building over to the water treatment process
contractor Mason Engineers, for the installation of the
treatment equipment and controls.
“Once all of the
work is complete, Renwick will have a safe and secure water
supply that meets current national drinking water
standards,” Council’s Projects Engineer Mark Power
said.
Mason Engineers will begin the fit out of
mechanical and process equipment shortly, and after the
Christmas break electrical equipment will be
connected.
Other work still to be completed includes
installing two underground and one above ground tanks, the
access road and fencing. Landscaping is due to get underway
shortly.
Subcontractors CMT did most the building
works, while Simcox completed the underground services,
building foundation and pipelines.
To date, work on
Renwick’s water upgrades has included the construction of
a new reservoir, completed in 2020, installation of water
meters which came into operation in July 2021 and the
drilling and developing of new wells at Conders Bend
Road.
A new water pipeline from the wells to the
reservoir and water treatment plant site was installed last
year. Testing of the water treatment plant is expected to
start in March
2024.
