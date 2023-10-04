Investment In Wilding Pine Control Is ‘outstanding Value For Money’ – So Why Aren’t We Finishing The Job

The current government has reduced funding for the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme (NWCCP) by 75 percent to $10 million per annum. The reduction in funding flies in the face of the recommendations released in the 2022 Benefits and Costs Analysis which details the severity of the problem with losses in: primary production, water yields, biodiversity, and increased fire risk.

The independent Sapere report recommends continued adequate funding at FY2020/21 levels to bring the known 2.5 million hectares of infestation to a manageable level, where it can be maintained.

Commonly known as ‘wilding pines’ it refers to all wilding conifer species. They are an uncontrolled pine pest and a blight on New Zealand’s pristine environments, most invasive in the treasured landscapes across New Zealand.

The report says the gains made by the programme so far would largely be lost; wilding pines would reinfest much of the previously managed land and continue to spread. The losses would be substantial of $3.8 billion over 50 years [measured in today’s dollars] across primary production, water yields, and biodiversity as well as the increased fire risk they pose.

In a recent blog, Otago Regional Councillor Alexa Forbes questions the funding reduction given the clear financial benefit of investing now:

“Think about this for a moment; many, many government projects, from road building to wellbeing and everything else, get approved at slithers of margins above 1:1, sometimes below if the political and public will is strong enough. Yet the funding available for the next three years for wilding conifer control will barely maintain gains. At $20 - $34 benefit for every dollar spent, you have to wonder, what’s the problem?”

The Wilding Pine Network is calling on successive governments to adequately fund the programme so work can continue.

“If funding is maintained and control delivery is reinstated, the Programme’s goals should be achieved for most of New Zealand by 2050. We want to ask each major political party if they can make this an election promise and prove to Kiwis they take the environment and this biosecurity risk seriously”.

Reducing funding by 75 percent means only 25 percent of the areas that were under management can be maintained, this risks reinfestating three million hectares.

“We know how to effectively remove wilding pines and prevent them from re-establishing. We just need to get on and do it, prevent the spread and finish the job”. Jo Ritchie, Wilding Pine Network Coordinator.

