ACRS Calls On New Zealand's Next Government To Prioritise Road Safety

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Australasian College of Road Safety

Leading up to the New Zealand General Election, the Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) urges all political parties and their leaders to place road safety at the forefront of their priorities, considering the alarming increase in road related death and serious injuries that highlight the immediate need for comprehensive action.

The key priorities required are:

  1. Fully implement the Speed Management Guide to ensure safe speeds on all roads.

Speeding remains one of the major contributing factors to road crashes in New Zealand. To decrease fatalities and serious injuries on New Zealand's roads, it's vital to manage speed limits according to road conditions. A reduction in speed limits across the country, in-line with Safe System principles is essential.

  1. Increase and improve enforcement and penalties.

Currently, New Zealanders believe the risks and penalties for unsafe behaviour within the road environment are low. Increased enforcement through speed cameras, point to point cameras, mobile phone and seat belt cameras is essential, along with effective penalties.

  1. Improve detection of and responses to drink driving.

A zero-tolerance approach to drink driving can lead to a safer environment and provide better health and economic outcomes for both government and communities. Increased enhanced enforcement through random breath testing, increased fines and the use of alcohol interlock systems are essential.

  1. Improve infrastructure and road conditions to prevent crashes.

The same principles around infrastructure and road conditions apply to road safety problems in both rural and urban areas. The road environment and supporting infrastructure must be properly funded and designed to prevent crashes, deaths, and serious injuries.

  1. Make the transport system safe for everyone to use.

Safety should be ensured for all transport modes: from cars and trucks to bicycles and pedestrians. Enhancing safety measures for vulnerable road users in particular, leads to wider transport ecosystem benefits and implementing 30 km/hr limits in built-up areas, footpaths, cycle lanes, and other infrastructure, alongside efficient public transport, ensures safety and sustainability.

These priorities are explained in detail in the ACRS New Zealand Road Safety Election Platform document found here.

"The upcoming General election is an opportune moment for the nation to reassess its priorities. Road safety is not just a matter of policy; it's about safeguarding the lives of every New Zealander. We urge the next government to act swiftly and ensure this happens." ACRS CEO Dr Ingrid Johnston urged.

The ACRS remains committed to its goal of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries in Australasia. We call upon the New Zealand public to hold their representatives accountable and to demand that road safety remains a top priority.

Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

