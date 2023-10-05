Two Arrested After Elderly Man Assaulted In Te Aroha Over Road Rage Incident

Two people have been arrested for the daylight assault of a man on the afternoon of Wednesday 20th September on Ema Street in Te Aroha.

This attack was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a 65-year-old man following a near miss in his vehicle with two dirt bike riders coming from the Hauraki Rail Trail.

The assault caused him serious injuries requiring a period of hospitalisation.

When police attended, the offenders had both fled the scene in the direction of the rail trail.

On Tuesday Eastern Waikato Police executed a search warrant at a local address, locating the bikes involved and arresting a 34-year-old man for the assault.

This man appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday facing a serious assault charge and a second younger male involved has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Police would like to thank the Te Aroha community for their assistance in identifying those responsible. This was an appalling and unprovoked attack of an elderly member of our community.

Police would also like to remind those in the community riding unregistered trail bikes that the rail trail is not a dirt bike trail.

Riders should stick to dedicated dirt bike trail areas or they could potentially face enforcement action from Police.

Police would still like to hear from any other witnesses to this assault. Please call Police on 105 or go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230920/6316.

