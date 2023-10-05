Te Reo Vandalism Won't Be Tolerated

Tauranga City Council staff are cleaning more than 40 vandalised rubbish bins across the city which has seen Te Reo translations painted over.

The areas targeted include Kulim Park, Pilot Bay and Marine Parade

The matter has been reported to the New Zealand Police, and Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says racist behaviour in the spaces it administers won’t be tolerated.

“We will ensure that the affected bins are swiftly restored to their original state to promote Te Reo Māori visibility in our city,” Anne says.

“This is not who we are, or who we want to be, and is a sad reflection on a small section of our community.

“Te Reo Māori is an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand and anyone who chooses to detract from the increasingly important role it plays in our everyday language is detracting from our heritage.

Our message to those who are responsible for this silly and misguided vandalism is that it’s totally unacceptable and we invite them to reflect upon the cost and hurt they are inflicting.”

Council staff estimate it could cost $3,500-$5,000 to remove the damage from the bins.

