Te Reo Vandalism Won't Be Tolerated
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tauranga City Council staff are cleaning more than 40
vandalised rubbish bins across the city which has seen Te
Reo translations painted over.
The areas targeted
include Kulim Park, Pilot Bay and Marine Parade
The
matter has been reported to the New Zealand Police, and
Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says racist behaviour
in the spaces it administers won’t be
tolerated.
“We will ensure that the affected bins
are swiftly restored to their original state to promote Te
Reo Māori visibility in our city,” Anne
says.
“This is not who we are, or who we want to be,
and is a sad reflection on a small section of our
community.
“Te Reo Māori is an official language of
Aotearoa New Zealand and anyone who chooses to detract from
the increasingly important role it plays in our everyday
language is detracting from our heritage.
Our message
to those who are responsible for this silly and misguided
vandalism is that it’s totally unacceptable and we invite
them to reflect upon the cost and hurt they are
inflicting.”
Council staff estimate it could cost
$3,500-$5,000 to remove the damage from the
bins.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor essentially voting her out of the Wellington City Council and into Parliament. More
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved
The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More