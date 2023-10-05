Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Petition Calls For “Vital” Huntly Birthing Unit To Stay Open

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Bernie Miers

“An absolute necessity”, “a place we feel safe” and “a vital service”.

These are three of the comments on a petition launched by Waikato midwives to save the Huntly birth unit.

Birthcare Huntly is due to close on October 31st after the operators (Evolution Healthcare), cited a number of reasons, last month.

Five community-based midwives who have committed to working in the area and supporting the needs at Birthcare, say the unit is now fully staffed and any claims of a shortage of midwives are not correct.

One of the midwives, Bernie Miers, says none of the issues are insurmountable and when it comes to safety, choice and positive outcomes for women and their babies, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

“We don’t understand why Te Whatu Ora would not ensure the birthing unit can stay open. It needs their funding of course but that’s what they do – fund essential services and this is definitely one of those,” she says.

Ms Miers adds that the Kahu Taurima ‘first 2000 days of life’ joint approach to maternity and early years plan to “deliver excellent, well connected, easy to navigate, culturally affirming health services for all wāhine and whānau, no matter who they are, and whoever they are, and wherever they are” absolutely aligns with what Birthcare Huntly does.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The *Kahu Taurima plan wants to achieve pretty much everything the Huntly unit does, and if the unit closes, the aims of Kahu Taurima are severely compromised. Women will have greater barriers to accessing the service they want, the maternity service is not integrated with other parts of the service in the local community any longer, extra support will be more difficult to access, and quality, safety and equity of outcomes for our women and babies are not improved,” says Ms Miers. “So how does closing this service help any of us? It doesn’t”.

One woman who has signed the petition wrote: “Closing the only birthing unit in town takes away the mums choice to have baby where they feel safe and secure in a local service with carers that can purely focus on the job at hand. Not everyone is able to travel for medical care out of town, and our ambulance service is already flat out. Closing the unit has a greater chance of endangering lives of mums and/or babies.”

Bernie Miers says the announcement by the National Party yesterday about extending post-natal stays without any acknowledgment of the infrastructure, the maternity beds needed, is curious to say the least.

“How’s that going to work if these essential primary units keep closing? A significant number of wāhine and pēpi transfer to Huntly from Waikato, for their post-natal care. Christchurch lost St Georges earlier this year, Wellington hasn’t had a primary unit for some years – we can’t just magic them back up when the penny drops that they are essential parts of our maternity service,” she says.

The presentation of the petition, which has more than 2500 signatures as of 11am Thursday, will take place on Friday the 13th October – details are still being confirmed.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bernie Miers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor essentially voting her out of the Wellington City Council and into Parliament. More

Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 