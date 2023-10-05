Two People Arrested For Running Underage Prostitutes And Supplying Drugs

Police have arrested two people for allegedly facilitating underage prostitution in Rotorua.

A 49-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have appeared in the Rotorua District Court today on charges including assisting a person under 18 years of age to provide commercial sex services, unlawful sexual connection with a young person, possession of cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply. They have been remanded in custody to appear again on 27 October.

The pair allegedly ran an illegal commercial sex service involving underage girls and supplied them with cannabis and methamphetamine.

“Taking advantage of young vulnerable people for financial gain is abhorrent behaviour.

We are appalled that children are encouraged to prostitute themselves and Police are even more concerned that men are preying on young people in this situation.

Methamphetamine continues to have a dramatic impact on communities right across the country.

Police will continue to take every opportunity to hold those selling these harmful substances for gain to account.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of similar incidents and who has not yet spoken with Police is encouraged to do so.

You can get in touch by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230613/4890.

Now that the matter is before the courts no further comment can be made.

