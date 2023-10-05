Two People Arrested For Running Underage Prostitutes And Supplying Drugs
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested two people for allegedly
facilitating underage prostitution in Rotorua.
A
49-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have appeared in the
Rotorua District Court today on charges including assisting
a person under 18 years of age to provide commercial sex
services, unlawful sexual connection with a young person,
possession of cannabis for supply and possession of
methamphetamine for supply. They have been remanded in
custody to appear again on 27 October.
The pair
allegedly ran an illegal commercial sex service involving
underage girls and supplied them with cannabis and
methamphetamine.
“Taking advantage of young
vulnerable people for financial gain is abhorrent
behaviour.
We are appalled that children are
encouraged to prostitute themselves and Police are even more
concerned that men are preying on young people in this
situation.
Methamphetamine continues to have a
dramatic impact on communities right across the
country.
Police will continue to take every
opportunity to hold those selling these harmful substances
for gain to account.”
Anyone who believes they are a
victim of similar incidents and who has not yet spoken with
Police is encouraged to do so.
You can get in touch by
calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
‘Update Report’.
Please reference file number
230613/4890.
Now that the matter is before the courts
no further comment can be
made.
