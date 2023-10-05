Police Praise Community Actions Following New Windsor Assault

Attributed to Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB.

Police investigations are continuing this afternoon, following a violent assault at a New Windsor dairy this morning.

The condition of the man and woman hospitalised this morning has since stabilised, and they remain at Auckland City Hospital.

At around 10.41am, Emergency services responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a dairy on New Windsor Road.

A number of people in the store at the time intervened and managed to apprehend and restrain the offender until Police arrived and took him into custody.

The male victim is in a critical but stable condition, while the woman is also stable.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will face multiple counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and resisting police.

Police are still piecing together what exactly occurred at the dairy this morning, but we can advise we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

In any situation our advice is for the public to avoid putting themselves in danger, but we absolutely commend their bravery and courage in stepping in to assist this morning.

These people also provided medical assistance to both the man and woman at the scene, as did Police, who arrived within minutes.

There are some courageous people in our community and their actions may well have saved the man’s life.

This was a violent and vicious attack, and support is being offered to everyone involved.

This incident will undoubtably impact on the victims and those involved for the rest of their lives. We will be making sure there is support available to them.

Police want to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and the person responsible will be held to account.

Police will remain at the scene this afternoon, and any further updates will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

There will be an increased Police presence in New Windsor in coming day to reassure the community going forward.

