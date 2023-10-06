Man Charged Following New Windsor Assault
Friday, 6 October 2023, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a man following a violent assault at
a New Windsor dairy on Thursday morning.
A 24-year-old
man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged
with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous
bodily harm and one count of resisting Police.
At
around 10.41am yesterday, emergency services responded to a
report of a man who had been stabbed at a dairy on New
Windsor Road.
A number of people intervened and
managed to apprehend and restrain the alleged offender until
Police arrived and took him into custody.
The male
victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, while the
female victim has since been released from
hospital.
As the matter is now before the court,
Police are limited in providing further
comment.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. The National Party would have been screaming to high heaven that this just goes to show that decent New Zealanders are no longer safe in their homes from the criminal underclass, and that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More