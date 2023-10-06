Man Charged Following New Windsor Assault

Police have charged a man following a violent assault at a New Windsor dairy on Thursday morning.

A 24-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of resisting Police.

At around 10.41am yesterday, emergency services responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a dairy on New Windsor Road.

A number of people intervened and managed to apprehend and restrain the alleged offender until Police arrived and took him into custody.

The male victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, while the female victim has since been released from hospital.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

