Incident, Queenstown Airport

Police are in attendance at Queenstown Airport after receiving a report at around 8.40am of what appears to be an explosive device.

The airport terminal has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have been notified and will respond.

Police advise members of the public to avoid the Queenstown Airport Area until the incident is resolved.

Updates on flight details will be issued by the airlines and by Queenstown Airport through their Facebook page.

