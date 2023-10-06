Arrest And Appeal For Information Following Serious Incident, Havelock North

Police have arrested a man and charges have been laid, following a serious incident in Havelock North yesterday.

Clothing item for identification

At around 6.45pm two children walking in the Nimon Street area were approached by a man and coerced into going with him. The man made threats to the children and forced them to stay with him.

The children managed to escape from the man and ran to safety at a nearby house, where the homeowner altered Police.

The man attempted to flee the area but a quick response from our Police staff with the help of the residents in Havelock North saw the man arrested.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in resolving this concerning incident.

It is timely to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to 105 or if it there is immediate danger to 111.

Police are confident that this has been an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police are appealing to the residents of Legorne Lane, Brookvale Road, Woodlands Drive, Russell Robertson Drive and Ayrhire Drive wider area to check their properties for items of clothing that don’t belong there.

It’s thought that the man involved dumped a black puffer jacket and other property within this area. He has acquired a mauve-coloured night dress from somewhere within this area, as pictured in the image accompanying this release. We wish to identify where this has been taken from.

Police will be going door-to-door in the area today as part of our ongoing enquiries, and to offer reassurance to residents.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in the Hasting District Court today, facing charges of kidnapping and threatening to kill.

