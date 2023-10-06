Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Peacocke Transport Network On The Home Straight With The Final Project Stages Under Way

Friday, 6 October 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The new transport network in Peacocke is taking shape with the final form revealed for the main road and roundabout after two years of complex underground and structural works.


Hamilton City Council's General Manager of Infrastructure and Assets, Andrew Parsons, said seeing the last stages of construction begin is terrific after nearly three years of hard work.

“We’re on the home straight so we’ll see the project really come to life in the next couple of months”, said Parsons.

Dependent on the weather conditions over summer, the new bridge, transport and three waters networks are due to be completed by mid-2024.


“Significant landscaping works under the bridge and along to the new roads is well under way and the first balustrades for the bridge sides were installed this week.

“New speed limits, upgraded roads, and dedicated bus lanes along the new bridge and main road are part of the transport package in Peacocke,” said Parsons.

The first section of upgraded road along Peacockes Road will be opened to traffic soon while works are completed on the new four-way roundabout.


The ring road extension, that connects the new Waikato River bridge with Peacockes Road, will be progressed as part of the 2023/24 summer

construction season, with the final elements and finishing touches to follow.


The future-proofed transport network design will deliver more safe and efficient ways to get around the area and provides a key connections to the rest of city for the 20,000 Hamiltonians that will call Peacocke home.

Parsons said since awarding the contract in late 2020, the project has had to manage a sustained series of challenges and disruptions.

“We initially hoped to be finished in mid-late 2023, but the cumulative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic response in New Zealand and severe weather events experienced this year have made that impossible.”

Growth Programmes Manager Karen Saunders said the landowners and developers in Peacocke have told us they’re excited to see the project shaping up and are preparing to get on with their development plans.


“It’s great to see this project progressing before the next major development starts in Peacocke,” said Saunders.


“Through collaborative partnerships some works like road intersections and service connections required for subdivisions funded by developers have been included in the current project scope. This means new developments will have connections from the get go.”


“The work happening in Peacocke is transformative - it’s a game-changer that unlocks the area for more homes and development of the city’s newest neighbourhood,” said Saunders.

For more information on Peacocke click here

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3 million 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1 million of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.


The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.


When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

