Jury Finds Pair Guilty In Cockle Bay Homicide Investigation
Friday, 6 October 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the guilty verdicts in the trial that
has been underway for a homicide in Cockle Bay three years
ago.
Twenty-seven-year-old Wiremu Arapo was located
deceased at the Minerva Terrace house following a fire on 20
October 2020.
At the High Court at Auckland, Sean
Hayde and Greg Hart were found guilty of murder and
manslaughter respectively over Wiremu’s death.
Both
were also found guilty of perverting the course of
justice.
Police will be in a position to comment
further following sentencing in late
November.
However, today I would like to acknowledge
Wiremu’s whānau for their courage throughout this process
and the investigation team for their diligent
work.
This has been an emotional ordeal for Wiremu's
whānau who have shown strength throughout the trial, and
over these past three years, while they have waited to
ensure justice prevailed for their boy’s
death.
