Jury Finds Pair Guilty In Cockle Bay Homicide Investigation

Police acknowledge the guilty verdicts in the trial that has been underway for a homicide in Cockle Bay three years ago.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wiremu Arapo was located deceased at the Minerva Terrace house following a fire on 20 October 2020.

At the High Court at Auckland, Sean Hayde and Greg Hart were found guilty of murder and manslaughter respectively over Wiremu’s death.

Both were also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Police will be in a position to comment further following sentencing in late November.

However, today I would like to acknowledge Wiremu’s whānau for their courage throughout this process and the investigation team for their diligent work.

This has been an emotional ordeal for Wiremu's whānau who have shown strength throughout the trial, and over these past three years, while they have waited to ensure justice prevailed for their boy’s death.

© Scoop Media

