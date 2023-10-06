Update – Incident, Queenstown Airport

Queenstown Airport remains closed and there are no flights into and out of Queenstown at present.

NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are due to arrive at the Airport to assess and respond to a report of what appears to be an explosive device.

Police advise members of the public to continue to avoid the Queenstown Airport Area until the incident is resolved.

Updates on flight details will be issued by the airlines and by Queenstown Airport through their Facebook page.

