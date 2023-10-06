Update – Incident, Queenstown Airport
Friday, 6 October 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Queenstown Airport remains closed and there are no
flights into and out of Queenstown at present.
NZDF
Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are due to arrive at the
Airport to assess and respond to a report of what appears to
be an explosive device.
Police advise members of the
public to continue to avoid the Queenstown Airport Area
until the incident is resolved.
Updates on flight
details will be issued by the airlines and by Queenstown
Airport through their Facebook
page.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Scoop Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. When contacted a National media spokesperson confirmed Mr Hamilton would resign as a Councillor.
Update from Hamilton City Council: The 2021 by-election for the East Ward cost $122,500 and an estimated cost for a 2023/24 East Ward by-election is $140,000.More
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More