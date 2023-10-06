QLDC Responds To Outcome Of Investigation Into Most Likely Source Of Cryptosporidium Outbreak

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has acknowledged the conclusions of a public health investigation into the current cryptosporidium outbreak which highlighted human faecal contamination of the water supply as the most likely source.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Tony Avery said the Council continues to engage positively with both Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and water regulator Taumata Arowai.

“We have always accepted that the water supply could be the source – ongoing negative test results do not exclude it – and so having it identified as the most likely, whilst disappointing, is not totally unexpected,” he said.

“Te Whatu Ora’s conclusions were further supported by the fact that the boil water notice put in place on 18 September had effectively halted the continuous source of contamination, so this has clearly helped limit the spread. In line with guidance from both agencies, the boil water notice for parts of Queenstown therefore needs to remain in place until this work is completed to the regulator’s satisfaction.”

“We acknowledge the ongoing impact this will have on businesses, residents and visitors to the affected areas. Our focus remains on completing work at our Two Mile water treatment plant as soon as possible.”

Mr Avery confirmed areas still under a boil water notice include Queenstown town centre; Gorge Rd out to and including Industrial Place; Fernhill; Sunshine Bay; and Queenstown Hill above Frankton Rd out to and including Goldridge Way and Goldrush Way.

“Given that we have also seen cases of secondary (person-to-person) infection it’s also extremely important for everyone to take extra measures to avoid unknowingly passing the bug on. As well as boiling water, the best way to prevent this is to wash your hands really well regularly with soap and dry them thoroughly. You should also not use any swimming or hot pool if you have symptoms or for two weeks after they’ve stopped.”

Mr Avery strongly recommended that everyone in the district followed this hygiene advice, including commuting workers and visitors to Queenstown since the outbreak began.

“As many people as possible taking these precautions will help reduce the chances of cases increasing or spreading through secondary contamination to other parts of the district. It’s been reassuring to see the number of cases stabilise over the last few days so huge thanks to everyone who’s played their part.”

As stated in a previous media release, the timeframe for implementing the temporary UV treatment at Two Mile has an estimated completion date of 8 December. That programme includes undertaking detailed design, procurement of the component parts and fabrication of the container housing for the equipment, delivery, site connection and commissioning, and flushing of the network.

Advice from Te Whatu Ora to minimise the risk of secondary infection is as follows:

Wash your hands with lots of soap and water for at least 20 seconds and then dry them thoroughly on a clean towel.

Do not rely on hand sanitizer as this is not effective against cryptosporidium.

If someone in your household has cryptosporidiosis, ensure all surfaces, including door handles, are cleaned regularly with a cleaning product that contains hydrogen peroxide. Chlorine based products do not work against cryptosporidium and bleach-based products are not as effective.

Shower before using recreational swimming facilities to wash away any potential Cryptosporidium organisms on your body.

Stay clear of the water (including swimming and spa pools) if you or your children have diarrhoea. Stay out of the water for a full two weeks after the diarrhoea subsides

